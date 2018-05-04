Lottie Moss Does Not Need Help From Her Sister Kate

Lottie Moss is a lot of things. She’s a model, the younger half-sister of OG Supermodel Kate Moss and now she has another addition to her already multi-hyphenate moniker: designer. This year, the 20-year-old UK native began a partnership with retailer PacSun in Lottie Moss x PacSun, a line of warm weather staples in lightweight materials and delicate prints, perfect for cool-girls hanging around L.A., or those who attended festivals like Coachella.

This week marked the latest expansion of Lottie Moss x PacSun with the launch of a brand new range of the summer styles. We caught up with the blonde, British babe ahead of Coachella to preview the pieces and we have to say—they're so good! Here, Moss's thoughts on everything from the Insta-famous models she's style crushing on, to the biggest difference between her personal style and that of her iconic older sister.

What were your inspirations for the line?

I took a lot of inspiration from my friends and I’ve been on Pinterest for so long looking at things that I liked and favoriting them. I guess I just picked up from people around me as well. I wanted it to be everything that I would wear. I didn’t want to make anything where I was like ‘Hmm, I’m not sure about this’.

Was there anyone specific in the fashion industry or style icons that you looked to for inspiration?

I love Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid—I think their style is really cool. I always see things on them and I’m like ‘Oh my god, that looks so nice’. And I really like Blake Lively’s style. It's different than mine, but it's really cool. She always looks really good.

Your sister Kate obviously has pretty iconic style—did you consult her at all while working on the line?

Not really. I wanted it to be all about what I like and my style. I mean, she’s a bit older now, so she has her own style and I have [mine].

Which piece from the line is your favorite?

I love the lemons [and] the cherry set we did. I love the little details that are really small and cutesy.

Is there a trend from the 90s that you’re excited about and like to incorporate into your style?

I really like slogan tees. All of those graphic tees and things like that I think are really cool. I literally could just fill my wardrobe with loads of them. I have so many.

You mentioned the age difference between you and your sister Kate and that your styles are really different—in what way s would you say that your styles are different and in what ways are they the same?

She’s very grungy and rock-and-roll. My style is super preppy and girly.

What can we expect to see next from you?

I want to keep going with my collection as long as I can, and try and get into loads of other stores and hopefully get it around the world. And then maybe something like a beauty line.

Keep scrolling to see the highlights from the Lottie Moss x PacSun drop collab's summer range, available now at pacsun.com.