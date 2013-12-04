Lori Goldstein: Style Is Instinct

Dec 04, 2013 @ 4:47 pm
Lori Goldstein
Jewel-Toned Layers
As to why this photograph reflects Lori Goldstein's body of work? "Rock tees, fine jewels, perfect colors mixed are my style," the stylist stated.
From Lori Goldstein: Style Is Instinct by Lori Goldstein; Photograph © Michael Thompson. Published by Harper Design, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers; © 2013 by Lori Goldstein.
Lori Goldstein
Divine Pairing
Dakota and Elle Fanning are favorites of Goldstein, and she believes they embody divine. "The simple gestures only a sister could know," she said of the photograph.
From Lori Goldstein: Style Is Instinct by Lori Goldstein; Photograph of Elle and Dakota Fanning © Mario Sorrenti. Published by Harper Design, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers; © 2013 by Lori Goldstein.
Lori Goldstein
Parisian Romance
Lori Goldstein chose to include this image for one reason, and one reason only. "Divine couture! Chanel. No more need be said," Goldstein told InStyle.
From Lori Goldstein: Style Is Instinct by Lori Goldstein; Photograph © 2011 Paolo Roversi. Published by Harper Design, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers; © 2013 by Lori Goldstein.
Lori Goldstein
Character Nuances
"I love, love 'a moment' and an embodiment of Liz Taylor," Lori Goldstein said on why this photograph of Elizabeth Olsen was featured in her book.
From Lori Goldstein: Style Is Instinct by Lori Goldstein; Photograph of Elizabeth Olsen © Mario Sorrenti. Published by Harper Design, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers; © 2013 by Lori Goldstein.
Lori Goldstein
Captive Of Nature
"Gorgeousness abound!," Goldstein exclaimed of this image. "The mix of textile, pattern, color and print, I love seeing this."
From Lori Goldstein: Style Is Instinct by Lori Goldstein; © Yelena Yenchuk. Published by Harper Design, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers; © 2013 by Lori Goldstein.
