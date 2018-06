Looks of the Week

1 of 22 Theo Wargo/WireImage

Kristen Wiig

WHAT SHE WORE At The Secret Life of Walter Mitty screening, Kristen Wiig had fun with her menswear-inspired Michael Kors ensemble, opting for an oversized bow-accented blouse tucked into black tailored trousers. She kept the bow in the spotlight, with minimal accessories except for House of Lavande rings and Christian Louboutin pumps.