Looks of the Week

14 of 22 Eva Oertwig/Schroewig/DPA/ABACAPRESS.COM

Evangeline Lilly

WHAT SHE WORE Evangeline Lilly swept onto the red carpet at The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug premiere in a black slightly sheer Alberta Ferretti gown with a lace overlay and tiers of tulle at the skirt, keeping all accessories to a minimum, save for studs and a Vita Fede rose gold-and-gunmetal bracelet.