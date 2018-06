Looks of the Week- 6/28

6 of 22 Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Camilla Belle

WHAT SHE WORE At a CH Carolina Herrera event, Camilla Belle hit the red carpet in the label’s tasseled blue-and-white blouse tucked into a navy lace pencil skirt with a mermaid hem. She stepped it up with her accessories, adding a blue patent belt and bright coral peep-toes.