Looks of the Week

20 of 22 Fernando Lucena/startraksphoto.com

Sophia Bush

WHAT SHE WORE At the Third Annual Pencils of Promise Awards, Sophia Bush shined on the red carpet in a long-sleeve Escada gown that was hand-embroidered with gray beading to create a metallic mesh effect. She piled on the luminosity with a graphite belt and a gold Chanel clutch.