Looks of the Week

16 of 18 Sam Deitch/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo found a new wait to wear a crisp white shirtdress! At the grand opening of a new NYC Sephora location, the style savant kept the bottom half of her belted button-down open to reveal a pair of camo-print shorts. Gold bangles and printed lace-up heels served as the finishing touches.