Looks of the Week

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o had us at "Aloha" when she arrived at the 2014 Maui Film Festival in a gorgeous custom grenadine-and-viridian Calvin Klein Collection silk dress. Staying true to her one-color aesthetic, she stuck with a monochromatic palette with her accessories (including Vita Fede jewelry) and nail polish.