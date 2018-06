Looks of the Week

5 of 22 JUSTIN CAMPBELL/startraksphoto

Blake Lively

WHAT SHE WORE At the Michael Kors fall/winter 2014 show, Blake Lively was spotted looking lovely (as always) in a navy blazer and navy raffia-embroidered floral pencil with a waist-cinching belt, all from the designer’s line. Layered necklaces and nude pumps (to match her ensemble) completed her look.