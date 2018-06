Looks of the Week

15 of 22 Marc Robertson/Newspix/Rex/REX USA

Margot Robbie

WHAT SHE WORE Robbie knows the power of a strong outfit-making coat, topping off her LWD with a red-and-white paisley printed Giambattista Valli silk overcoat. She wore a gold Jacquie Aiche finger bracelet, and as for shoes, she stayed within the confines of her ensemble’s color palette with patent red Rupert Sanderson pumps.