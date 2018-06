Looks of the Week

13 of 22 Ray Tamarra/WireImage

Claire Danes

WHAT SHE WORE Danes debuted strawberry-blonde tresses at the Late Show with David Letterman, matching her new hair color with a striking all-red ensemble: a floral lace Giambattista Valli dress, a matching overcoat and red Christian Louboutin pumps. The actress completed her monochrome look with earrings and a ring by Graziela Gems.