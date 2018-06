Looks of the Week

6 of 22 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon was white-hot at the Los Angeles premiere of Wild in a white strapless cotton Zac Posen dress with an elegant overlay detailing. She kept her look chic and simple, styling her LWD with a set of exquisite sapphire earrings and a diamond bracelet, both by Harry Winston, and nude patent Louboutins.