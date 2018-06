Looks of the Week

5 of 22 Jim Smeal/BEImages

Zoe Saldana

Expectant mom Zoe Saldana was radiant at the Hollywood Costume exhibition opening event, dropping jaws in a stunning long pink cashmere Dior number with a high-low hemline. A solo gold bangle, an Atelier Swarovski ring, a fuchsia Dior clutch, and rose gold Louboutins were all she needed to complete her look.