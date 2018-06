Looks of the Week

17 of 22 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Tina Fey

Tina Fey went for a playful look and stood out at the LA premiere of This Is Where I Leave You in a striking orange-and-blue strapless asymmetric bonsai-print Osman dress, committing to the color palette with Vhernier bracelets, EF Collection earrings, and blue Louboutin pumps.