Looks of the Week

14 of 25 John Shearer/Invision for PUMA/AP Images

Hailee Steinfeld stepped out at a Puma-hosted private event at Hyde Lounge during the Justin Timberlake concert in a sleek black-and-white ensemble. She topped off cropped trousers with a graphic sleeveless shirt, accessorizing with a stack of bracelets on each wrist and cool capped lace-ups.