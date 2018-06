Looks of the Week

5 of 22 Andrew Toth/FilmMagic

Megan Fox

At the New York premiere of TMNT, Megan Fox mastered the art of mixed prints with a black-and-white color-block jacquard bandeau top and an oval-dot jacquard skirt, both by Oscar de la Renta, styling her patterned separates with rings by Melinda Maria and Jamie Wolf, and metallic ankle-strap sandals.