Looks of the Week

Jamie Chung

Out and about in Los Angeles, Jamie Chung gave a ladylike look a casual twist by pairing a sleeveless chambray top with a pleated midi-length skirt, complete with a straw Panama hat. As for accessories, she took a walk on the wild side with a zebra print mini tote and cut-out sandals, both by Loeffler Randall, and tortoiseshell sunnies.