Looks of the Week

Zendaya

Zendaya walked the red carpet at the Blended premiere in Los Angeles in a trendy look that showed off her midriff. Zendaya worked a glistening culottes-and-blazer set that she paired with a black crop top, Jacob & Co. jewelry, and pointy toe pumps. Her slicked backed hair added to her chic, tailored look.