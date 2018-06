Looks of the Week

1 of 22 Donato Sardella/WireImage

Sarah Jessica Parker

WHAT SHE WORE To promote her shoe collection at Nordstrom, Sarah Jessica Parker made her lace Dolce & Gabbana LWD work for cooler weather by pairing it with a black long-sleeve top and tights. A smattering of jewelry, including a gold House of Lavande tassel necklace and Pearl Paradise rings, and teal pumps from her SJP line rounded out her look.