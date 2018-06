Look Sexier in One Step

1 of 6 Trago/FilmMagic; Ryan Miner/Splash News

Show a Little Lingerie

Look deliciously undone by letting a hint of lace peek out from a ladylike look. Blake Lively chose a dress with a purposely peek-a-boo effect, but you can reveal the lacy edge of a bra or camisole for a similar effect. Or, go the Katy Perry route and wear an opaque nude slip as a skirt.