Look Sexier in an Instant!

Sport a Pencil Skirt

A single episode of Mad Men is enough to illustrate the usefulness of this sexy staple: Modern women like Kate Bosworth should try textured leather for an edgier take on the silhouette (add a soft, feminine top and pumps to make it office appropriate), or dress your skirt down, like Jessica Biel with a loose silk tank and platform sandals.