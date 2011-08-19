The Longer Skirt

Aug 19, 2011 @ 9:39 am
WHY WE LOVE IT
WHY WE LOVE IT
The hems may be long, but the effect is still something sensual. The fullness of these pieces, whether done in silk, wool, or flannel, have an easy fit that will flatter your body in motion. How refreshing to cross your legs or get out of a car without worrying about unexpected exposure. If you’re young enough to have never gone below the knee, you’re in for some fun.

HOW TO WEAR IT
Once you’ve chosen to wear separates, maintain tonal consistency-even with patterns-so the body doesn’t appear to be cut in half. Also, long is not synonymous with boho this fall. Though loose and sometimes patterned, the silhouette is still tailored and urban, so replace tights or even high boots with tinted sheer stockings and a smart platform heel.

Photos: (left to right) Akris, Carolina Herrera, Marni, Donna Karan
Clothes We Love - September
Elizabeth and James Skirt
Silk, Elizabeth and James, $345; neimanmarcus.com.
Clothes We Love - September
Rogan Skirt
Alpaca-cotton, Rogan, $205; rogannyc.com.
Clothes We Love - September
Tucker Skirt
Wool-flannel, Tucker, $290; 718-797-3776.
Clothes We Love - September
Vince Skirt
Wool-angora, Vince, $245; bergdorfgoodman.com.
