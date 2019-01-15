Madonna And Uma Thurman's Daughters Star In Miu Miu's Newest Campaign
They join the ranks of Elle Fanning, Amanda Seyfried, and Lupita Nyong'o.
Few brand campaigns have the power to "make" a star like Miu Miu. The creative team has an uncanny ability to find and spotlight a new face right before they make it really big, and to bring in familiar faces and make us all reconsider how we think of them. This season, they're doing a little bit of both, with Madonna's daughter, Lola Leon, and Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter, Maya Hawke, front the spring/summer 2019 campaign shot by David Sims.
Lola, with her choppy baby bangs, '90s headbands, and oversize sunglasses looks like a badass Blade Runner alternate universe Blair Waldorf. Meanwhile Maya Hawke, an actress and model who will star in the third season of Stranger Things, embodies a more mod persona.
The campaign also features Chinese supermodel Du Juan, Zazie Beetz, and Juliette Lewis in what the brand has described as, "images [that] celebrate the notion of simply being — the geography hazy, the timing uncertain, they present a universal, everywhere and anytime."
Miu Miu's campaign imagery is such a part of fashion pop culture, the brand has an online archive dating back to its spring/ summer 1994 campaign shot by iconic photographer Corinne Day. The early '90s shots, featuring Drew Barrymore, Chloë Sevigny, and models like May Anderson and Rosemary Ferguson, are well worth a look — if for no other reason than to provide fodder for your next #tbt.