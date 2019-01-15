Madonna And Uma Thurman's Daughters Star In Miu Miu's Newest Campaign

Image zoom Courtesy

Few brand campaigns have the power to "make" a star like Miu Miu. The creative team has an uncanny ability to find and spotlight a new face right before they make it really big, and to bring in familiar faces and make us all reconsider how we think of them. This season, they're doing a little bit of both, with Madonna's daughter, Lola Leon, and Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter, Maya Hawke, front the spring/summer 2019 campaign shot by David Sims.

Image zoom Courtesy

Lola, with her choppy baby bangs, '90s headbands, and oversize sunglasses looks like a badass Blade Runner alternate universe Blair Waldorf. Meanwhile Maya Hawke, an actress and model who will star in the third season of Stranger Things, embodies a more mod persona.

Image zoom Courtesy

The campaign also features Chinese supermodel Du Juan, Zazie Beetz, and Juliette Lewis in what the brand has described as, "images [that] celebrate the notion of simply being — the geography hazy, the timing uncertain, they present a universal, everywhere and anytime."

Image zoom Courtesy

Image zoom Courtesy

Image zoom Courtesy

Miu Miu's campaign imagery is such a part of fashion pop culture, the brand has an online archive dating back to its spring/ summer 1994 campaign shot by iconic photographer Corinne Day. The early '90s shots, featuring Drew Barrymore, Chloë Sevigny, and models like May Anderson and Rosemary Ferguson, are well worth a look — if for no other reason than to provide fodder for your next #tbt.