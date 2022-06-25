The Stylish, Sustainable Sneakers Mila Kunis and Princess Eugenie Have Worn Are on Sale for "InStyle" Readers Only

We love it when celebrities and royals tip us off to a comfy sneaker — especially if it happens to be stylish and sustainable. Stars like Mila Kunis, Olivia Wilde, Ben Affleck, and even Princess Eugenie have been sporting Løci's under-the-radar kicks for a while, and now you can get your hands on a pair for less with our exclusive code.

Løci's sneakers are made of 100 percent recycled materials, including grippy, no-slip rubber soles, breathable bamboo mesh lining, and bouncy cork insoles. The water-resistant and lightweight shoes come in five styles for both men and women, including low-, high-, and mid-top varieties. Each sneaker features the brand's logo, an "Ø" (which is both a letter and mathematical symbol), in eye-catching colorblocked designs.

While the brand's styles rarely go on sale, you can save 15 percent on your preferred pair of Løci kicks with the code INSTYLE15 at checkout.

Shop now: $145 with code INSTYLE15 (Originally $170); lociwear.com

Celebs and royals aren't the only ones who have hopped aboard the Løci train — hundreds of shoppers have said they're comfortable and "look amazing."

"These have to be some of the most comfortable shoes I've ever owned," one shopper raved about the Løci Nines. "It's a well-constructed shoe that feels like it's giving your foot a hug. The cork inlay is great... It's a sexy shoe, too! How could you not love owning a shoe that helps the environment while also looking fire AF?"

Another customer wrote that they wear the sneakers "every day as a teacher" and their feet "never hurt," while someone else raved that their pair was "comfortable right away" and didn't need any break-in time.

Upgrade your shoe game with a pair of Løci sneakers for less while you can — our special discount code is only valid until July 2. Check out more of our favorite styles, below.

