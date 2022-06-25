The Stylish, Sustainable Sneakers Mila Kunis and Princess Eugenie Have Worn Are on Sale for "InStyle" Readers Only

Snag a pair of Løci kicks for 15 percent off.

By
Christina Butan
Christina Butan
Christina Butan

Christina Butan is an Ecommerce and news writer with five years of experience. She focuses on fashion, beauty, home, lifestyle and celebrity commerce content and strategy for InStyle and PEOPLE. Before covering all things shopping, she was an editorial assistant and freelance writer at PEOPLE for two years, where she fact-checked limited edition print issues, reported on celebrity news, the royals, pop culture, and more. Her writing has also appeared on Real Simple, Health, Travel + Leisure, among other digital publications. She is a graduate of SUNY Purchase, where she was awarded the Peter Keller Journalism Prize.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 25, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Loci Sneakers InStyle Exclusive Code
Photo: Instagram @lociwear

We love it when celebrities and royals tip us off to a comfy sneaker — especially if it happens to be stylish and sustainable. Stars like Mila Kunis, Olivia Wilde, Ben Affleck, and even Princess Eugenie have been sporting Løci's under-the-radar kicks for a while, and now you can get your hands on a pair for less with our exclusive code.

Løci's sneakers are made of 100 percent recycled materials, including grippy, no-slip rubber soles, breathable bamboo mesh lining, and bouncy cork insoles. The water-resistant and lightweight shoes come in five styles for both men and women, including low-, high-, and mid-top varieties. Each sneaker features the brand's logo, an "Ø" (which is both a letter and mathematical symbol), in eye-catching colorblocked designs.

While the brand's styles rarely go on sale, you can save 15 percent on your preferred pair of Løci kicks with the code INSTYLE15 at checkout.

Loci Sneakers Exclusive Discount
Courtesy

Shop now: $145 with code INSTYLE15 (Originally $170); lociwear.com

Loci Sneakers Exclusive Discount
Courtesy

Shop now: $153 with code INSTYLE15 (Originally $180); lociwear.com

Celebs and royals aren't the only ones who have hopped aboard the Løci train — hundreds of shoppers have said they're comfortable and "look amazing."

"These have to be some of the most comfortable shoes I've ever owned," one shopper raved about the Løci Nines. "It's a well-constructed shoe that feels like it's giving your foot a hug. The cork inlay is great... It's a sexy shoe, too! How could you not love owning a shoe that helps the environment while also looking fire AF?"

Another customer wrote that they wear the sneakers "every day as a teacher" and their feet "never hurt," while someone else raved that their pair was "comfortable right away" and didn't need any break-in time.

Upgrade your shoe game with a pair of Løci sneakers for less while you can — our special discount code is only valid until July 2. Check out more of our favorite styles, below.

Loci Sneakers Exclusive Discount
Courtesy

Shop now: $145 with code INSTYLE15 (Originally $170); lociwear.com

Loci Sneakers Exclusive Discount
Courtesy

Shop now: $145 with code INSTYLE15 (Originally $170); lociwear.com

Loci Sneakers Exclusive Discount
Courtesy

Shop now: $153 with code INSTYLE15 (Originally $180); lociwear.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Over 4,400 People, Including Nurses, Love These “Super Supportive” Amazon Sneakers That Are $39 Right Now
Over 4,400 People, Including Nurses, Love These "Super Supportive" Amazon Sneakers That Are $39 Right Now
Mila Kunis Wearing Loci Sneakers
Mila Kunis Swapped Her Controversial $600 Sneakers for These More Affordable (and Stylish) Kicks
Ella Paradis Exlcusive Vibrator Discount
This Kourtney Kardashian-Approved Vibrator Is $60 for "InStyle" Readers Only
Prime Day Announcement Deals
Amazon Just Announced Prime Day 2022, and You Can Already Save Up to 70% on These Fashion and Beauty Deals
MGEMI Sale
Here's the Exclusive Way to Score 30% Off the Comfortable Italian Shoe Brand Loved by Celebrities and Editors
Nordstrom half-yearly sale roundup
Act Fast: There Are 27,000 Deals Left in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, but Only for Two More Days
Mila Kunis Has Been Wearing Allbirds for Years
Mila Kunis Has Worn These Supportive and Breathable Sneakers So Many Times, We've Lost Count
Cariuma Salvas Sneakers Review
I've Tried Dozens of Sneakers, and I Finally Found a Leather Pair That's Actually Comfortable
Cariuma Leather Sneaker
This Hollywood-Approved Shoe Brand Launched a $98 Leather Sneaker That Has No Break-In Time
Cariuma Summer Sneakers
Helen Mirren's Comfy Canvas Sneakers Just Dropped in Two New Summer Shades
Emily Ratajkowski Superga
Royals and Supermodels Always Make This Casual Sneaker Brand Look Luxe — and It's Secretly on Sale
So Many Tory Burch Spring Essentials Are Hiding in Nordstrom's Sale Section
So Many Tory Burch Spring Essentials Are Hiding in Nordstrom's Sale Section for Up to 60% Off
Card Placeholder Image
Helen Mirren's Famous Preppy Green Sneakers Now Come in Limited-Edition Spring Hues
You Can Get the Exact Sneakers Jennifer Garner Has Been Wearing on Repeat for 20% Off
You Can Get the Exact Sneakers Jennifer Garner Has Been Wearing on Repeat for 20% Off
These Under-$50 Summer Wardrobe Staples Are on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
These Under-$50 Summer Wardrobe Staples Are on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
Adidas UltraBoost Nordstrom Sale
Olivia Wilde and Hailey Bieber's Go-To Sneakers Are on Sale at Nordstrom — but They're Selling Out Fast