This Bra Is So Comfy, You Won’t Want to Take It Off When You Get Home

Comfortable, sexy lingerie does exist; it’s what the brand Lively calls “leisurée,” and we’re here for it. With the goal of combining elements from lingerie, activewear, and swim attire, Lively has managed to create bras and bralettes with stylish details that don’t skimp on functionality or comfort, no matter your cup size.

Right now, you can snag one of Lively’s best-selling pieces, The Geo Mesh Bralette, exclusively from Nordstrom in new limited-edition colors, including Harbor Green, Jet Black, and Shell Pink.

Made with nylon and spandex, the bra is designed to become one of your go-to undergarments, whether you’re throwing on a t-shirt or getting dressed up for a night on the town. It features a subtle geometric mesh design and a plunging neckline to seamlessly provide support even in lower-cut tops. A delicate piece of fabric connects the cups for an extra detail while clasps secure the bralette in the back.

Thanks to adjustable straps and removable pads, you can also customize the bralette to perfectly fit to your body. And unlike traditional bras, there aren’t any restrictive wires, just a wide elastic band to provide comfort and support. Sizes range from extra-small to large, corresponding with bra measurements 30A to 38D.

While there aren’t any reviews for the exact bralette in its new limited-edition colors on Nordstrom just yet, Lively shoppers aren’t shy about singing their praises for the brand’s comfortable undergarments. “I don’t even take this bra off as soon as I get home. I wear it EVERY DAY,” one reviewer wrote about The Stripe Mesh Bralette, a style similar to The Geo Mesh Bralette.

The comfy bra is available for $35 with free shipping from Nordstrom right now, but you’ll have to act fast to secure the item in your favorite color and size. There’s no telling how long this bralette will stay in stock.

