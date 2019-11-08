Lisa Bonet’s Best Outfits Revolve Around This One Accessory

Image zoom Ron Galella/Getty Images

For years, we've been obsessed with Lisa Bonet's seemingly effortless, spotlight-stealing style. The star (who these days is going by Lilakoi Moon) has a knack for showing up on a red carpet (or simply walking down the street) in breezy, unexpected combinations, and over the years, she's consistently paired her best looks with one particular accessory.

Reflecting back on Bonet's fashion choices, we'd occasionally stop and marvel at the variety of hats she's worn. Those iconic '80s and early-'90s outfits? They included some quirky-cool top hats. In '00s, she embraced the trucker — but actually looked good doing it. Bonet has stepped out cowboy hats, berets, and has even tried bowlers. Plus, she clearly knows you can never go wrong with a classic, felt wide-brim.

RELATED: Beyoncé Is Unrecognizable Dressed as Lisa Bonet in These Never-Before-Seen Halloween Photos

Much like how Jennifer Aniston has loved scarves for decades, Bonet has proven to have a thing for hats. So we've rounded up a few of her best options, which will likely provide some headgear inspiration as winter weather approaches.

Image zoom R.M. Lewis Jr./Getty Images

Even while playing Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show, Bonet was giving us hat inspiration. That flipped-up, straw option really pulled her baggy, '80s look together.

Image zoom Lynn Goldsmith/Getty Images

Who said baseball caps can't be dressed up? This one looks very cute when styled with Bonet's silver drop earrings.

Image zoom Ron Galella/Getty Images

Does it even get cooler than this top hat and round-frame sunglasses combo? No. No, it does not.

Image zoom The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

We'll definitely remember the star's iconic pairing forever.

Image zoom Ron Galella/Getty Images

Somehow, a graphic mesh hat looks like a million bucks on Bonet's head.

Image zoom Ron Galella/Getty Images

Back in the early '90s, the actress made a beige, sleeveless dress seem casual with the help of a black cap, black boots, and layered pendant necklaces.

Image zoom Vince Bucci/Getty Images

She embraced a western vibe in the early '00s, showing up to the premiere of Disney's Atlantis: The Lost Empire in a cowboy hat.

Image zoom Sam Levi/WireImage

Clearly, Bonet considered the style to be a '00s style essential. She later paired a cowboy hat with a red T-shirt at a production of The Vagina Monologues.

Image zoom M2K

The 2003 trucker hat wasn't for everyone, but here's proof that Bonet mastered the trend.

Image zoom Mark Sullivan

Need a little something to spice up a black suit? The star found the solution with a distressed bowler hat.

Image zoom Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images

She later rewore the same quirky style with oversize black pants, a beige satin shirt, and black suspenders.

Image zoom GVK/Bauer-Griffin

Bonet proved a brown, felt wide-brim hat was the perfect travel companion, and it added a little oomph to her green jumpsuit.

Image zoom Bauer-Griffin

She also used it to turn a simple black dress into a full, fashionable outfit.

Image zoom Paul Archuleta

Matching your pants to your beret? It's a yes for Bonet, who made a strong case for doing so in 2016.

Image zoom Jeffrey Mayer

The actress also demonstrated how great this hat option looks with a leopard coat.

Image zoom Raymond Hall

Rather than wearing a basic knit beanie this winter, we might take a page from Bonet's book and try a floppy, wide-brim hat — or one of the many other options she's worn throughout the years!