Lipstick Jungle Season Two: Looks for Less

The F-Word

The three professionals pose together: Wendy is in a Michael Kors cashmere Henley topped by a Dennis Basso vest, a Burberry belt, Rock N Republic jeans and Bernardo sandals; Victory wears a Vera Wang Lavender Label blouse, Versace belt, Alaia skirt and Brian Atwood peep-toe pumps; Nico is in an Armani dress, Erickson Beamon necklace and Rupert Sanderson heels.



GET WENDY’S LOOK FOR LESS

Vest, $98; at whitehouseblackmarket.com

Henley, $13; at kohls.com

Belt, $24.50; at gap.com

Jeans, $40; at bluefly.com

Sandals, $25; at Spiegel.com



GET VICTORY’S LOOK FOR LESS

Blouse, $50; at talbots.com

Belt, $25; at bluefly.com

Skirt, $29; at rampage.com

Heels, $50; at endless.com



GET NICO’S LOOK FOR LESS

Necklace, $10; at urbanoutfitters.com

Dress, $29.50; at oldnavy.com

Shoes, $25; at charlotterusse.com