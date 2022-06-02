Thanks to This Secret Amazon Section, You Can Stock Up on Breezy Linen Fashion for Under $70
When it comes to staying comfortable in the summer heat, linen clothing is your best friend. The lightweight material is breezy enough to wear in scorching temperatures and gives off coastal grandma vibes without sacrificing comfort. Not to mention, celebrities like Meghan Markle and Jennifer Lopez have given the trend their stamp of approval. And now, thanks to an under-the-radar Amazon section, you can score linen clothes starting at $20.
Amazon's linen fashion department includes tops, shorts, pants, and dresses in a range of colors and styles. Below, we rounded up 10 of our favorite under-$70 options to shop now for the hot and sticky summer months ahead.
Shop Linen Fashion Under $70:
- R.Vivimos Off-the-Shoulder Linen Smocked Blouse, $20
- Fixmatti Two-Piece Linen Button-Down Top and Shorts Set, $33
- The Drop Priya Pull-On Linen Short, $35
- The Drop Evelyn Cropped Square-Neck Bubble Top, $40
- Goodthreads Relaxed-Fit Washed Linen-Blend Flutter-Sleeve Mini Dress, $43
- The Drop Millie Loose-Fit Pleated Long Linen Short, $45
- The Drop India Relaxed Linen Loose-Fit Shirt, $50
- The Drop Isla Loose-Fit Paper Bag Jean, $50
- The Drop Finley Relaxed Linen Pull-On Wide-Leg Pant, $55
- The Drop Fiona Relaxed Linen Midi Shirt Dress, $70
For a head-to-toe linen outfit, check out this square-neck crop top and matching high-waisted shorts, both from The Drop. Both pieces are made from 100 percent linen and come in sizes XXS through 5X. The top has puffy short sleeves and elastic along the neckline, arm openings, and hemline, while the shorts have a paper bag waistband and convenient side pockets. And the best part is you can wear each item individually with pieces already in your closet.
Shop now: $40; amazon.com
Shop now: $35; amazon.com
Also from The Drop, the India button-down shirt is an easy way to sneak some linen into your wardrobe. The long-sleeve shirt comes in four colors and sizes XXS through 5X, and has drop shoulders and a single chest pocket. You can wear it buttoned-up to work, open with a tank top underneath for a casual weekend day, or throw it on over a swimsuit as a cover-up. The styling options are endless with this staple piece.
To make getting dressed a breeze this summer, grab the Goodthreads Flutter-Sleeve Mini Dress. Available in 19 colors and patterns, the linen and cotton dress has cap sleeves, a V-neckline, two tiers along the body, side pockets, and a zipper closure up the back. It will look great with a pair of sneakers and a denim jacket, or you can dress it up with heeled sandals and statement jewels.
Shop now: $43; amazon.com
Depending on where you live, it may already feel like summer outside, so now is a great time to stock up on breathable linen outfits for less on Amazon.
Shop now: $20; amazon.com
Shop now: $33; amazon.com
Shop now: $45; amazon.com
Shop now: $55; amazon.com
Shop now: $70; amazon.com