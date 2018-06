1 of 6 Maria Valentino/MCV Photo

A-LINE

HOW TO WEAR IT

This classic skirt flaunts an early-’60s attitude, and the polished daytime look is ever-appropriate. But our A-line obsession is rooted in the universally flattering, hip-and-thigh disguising shape that lets us have our cake and eat it too. And for that, it will always have a place in our closet.



There’s a prim, clean-scrubbed vibe to these skirts. So add a fitted little jacket or a basic belt, and carry a structured bag. And while it may be tempting to slip on a pair of flats, these skirts, especially those that fall below the knee, beg for the height of a ladylike heel.



Photos: (left to right) Michael Kors, Lanvin, Dolce amp Gabbana, Victoria Beckham