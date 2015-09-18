Lily Tomlin's Best Red Carpet Looks 

Sep 18, 2015 @ 12:15 pm
Lily Tomlin
At The 2015 Emmy Awards

At 76 years old, the legendary actress still stuns on the red carpet. For the Emmys, Tomlin paired ruffled black separates with graphic shell jewelry and a classic black clutch. Her signature curly crop tops off the timeless look.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
at the 2015 Golden Globe Awards 

For the Globes, Tomlin paired a black, sleeveless satin gown with an elegant, sheer embroidered jacket. The array of silver-toned jewels and a standout necklace proved that the star knows how to appropriately accessorize. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
"Admission" New York Premiere - Arrivals
at a 2015 New York Screening of Grandma 

For Tomlin, updating a go-to look is all in the details. Here, the star paired a traditional pantsuit with a graphic silver necklace and a jacket adorned with silk, pinstripe-like accents. 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
"Admission" New York Premiere - Arrivals
at the 2013 New York premiere of Admission

Dressed in head to toe black, Tomlin let her necklace's geometric pendant do the talking. The monochromatic ensemble polished her red carpet look together, while, the small, barely-there accessories managed to make a fashionable statement. The standout? A perfectly-fitted black leather topper. 

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic
2013 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Press Room
at the 2013 Creative Arts Emmy Awards 

To receive the Emmy for Outstanding Voice-Over Performance for her role in An Apology to Elephants, Tomlin elegantly opted for a pantsuit combination that was nothing short of gorgeous. Not only did the star wear matching gold earrings, but metal-trimmed detailing around the jacket shined alongside her trophy. 

Mark Davis/Getty Images
2013 Women's Media Awards
at the 2013 Women's Media Awards 

It's evident that for Tomlin, sequined jackets are always a yes. Here, the legend once more chose to be comfortable in a pair of pants and a paired down black top. However, instead of sticking to any black blazer, she made sure to make a statement in a piece covered with shiny embellishments. 

Paul Zimmerman/WireImage
62nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
at the 2010 Emmy Awards

Tomlin ditched her affinity for black and dared to not only wear a zebra-print shirt with a matching jacket, but also accessorize in a wild style. Paired with a floor-length brown skirt, the beauty threw on a brown belt with woven leather detailing, a gold necklace replete with pendants, and matching metallic jewelry. 

Dan MacMedan/WireImage
2010 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Arrivals
at the 2010 Creative Arts Emmy Awards 

It's not necessary to show skin to drop jaws on the red carpet. At the 2010 Creative Arts Emmys in Los Angeles, Tomlin beat the feat in a floor-length, long-sleeved gown that mirrored old-Hollywood elegance. She kept things cool with a freshly chopped, pixie-like 'do. 

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
