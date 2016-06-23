9 Reasons Lily-Rose Depp Is a Style Icon In the Making

On the Met Ball red carpet. Front row at Paris fashion week. Prom. Everywhere Lily-Rose Depp goes these days seems to be making headlines, and it’s easy to see why: At just 17 years old, the up-and-coming actress has developed the kind of fearless, self-assured approach to getting dressed that sets the fashion stars apart from pretty people simply wearing nice clothes. When this girl puts something on, she totally owns it.

Her parents, of course, are at least partially to thank for this. As the daughter of actor Johnny Depp—notorious for hitting award shows in his signature rakish fedoras, round sunglasses, and skinny ties—and longtime Chanel muse (a legacy Lily-Rose fulfilled late this spring when the brand named her the new face of its No.5 L’Eau fragrance), model Vanessa Paradis, she had two stellar examples to learn from at home. (And, undoubtedly, some killer closets to raid.)

But let's not forget the way this newly minted It girl has reinvented the ubiquitous choker trend by trading ribbons for long, silky scarfs languidly wrapped around her throat, or how she outshone dozens of gowns in a slouchy hoodie and track shorts at Cannes. Her effortless ability to wear jeans like couture (more on that in a minute!) or couture like, well, jeans is an instinct that you simply have or don’t.

Depp definitely does, and we've no doubt it will skyrocket her to style icon status in the years to come. Here, nine flawless outfits that prove it.