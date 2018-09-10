Lilly Pulitzer's Massive Sale Is Happening Now — Reserve Your Spot to Shop Before Everything Sells Out

No, this is not a drill — Lilly Pulitzer's After Party Sale is finally here, and it is massive. So massive, in fact, that at time of writing, there's actually a virtual line to get in and shop the major price drops, with wait times that can be over an hour. With over 1,200 items on sale, at discounts that reach over 70 percent off, we can see why everyone's scrambling.

VIDEO: Lilly Pulitzer After Party Sale

The sale runs until end of day Wednesday, but styles are sure to sell out. Click this link to reserve your spot to get in on the sale early, and in the meantime, preview some of the best picks below.

Pearl Shift Dress

$89 (Originally $198)
Keliani Stretch Pant

$59 (Originally $148)
Qynn Trench Coat

$74 (Originally $298)
Packable Escape Weekender

$39 (Originally $134)
Baja Tote

$89 (Originally $198)
Ana Wrap

$49 (Originally $118)
Devina Dress

$69 (Originally $198)
Aria Wedge

$54 (Originally $198)
