Lilly Pulitzer's Massive Sale Is Happening Now — Reserve Your Spot to Shop Before Everything Sells Out
Vince Talotta/Getty Images
No, this is not a drill — Lilly Pulitzer's After Party Sale is finally here, and it is massive. So massive, in fact, that at time of writing, there's actually a virtual line to get in and shop the major price drops, with wait times that can be over an hour. With over 1,200 items on sale, at discounts that reach over 70 percent off, we can see why everyone's scrambling.
VIDEO: Lilly Pulitzer After Party Sale
The sale runs until end of day Wednesday, but styles are sure to sell out. Click this link to reserve your spot to get in on the sale early, and in the meantime, preview some of the best picks below.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Pearl Shift Dress
Courtesy
$89 (Originally $198)
Advertisement
Keliani Stretch Pant
Courtesy
$59 (Originally $148)
Qynn Trench Coat
Courtesy
$74 (Originally $298)
Advertisement
Packable Escape Weekender
Courtesy
$39 (Originally $134)
Baja Tote
Courtesy
$89 (Originally $198)
Ana Wrap
Courtesy
$49 (Originally $118)
Advertisement
Devina Dress
Courtesy
$69 (Originally $198)
Aria Wedge
Courtesy
$54 (Originally $198)