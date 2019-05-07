Yes, Lili Reinhart Wore Fancy Ferragamo Shorts to the Met Gala

Lili Reinhart has only attended the Met Gala twice at this point, but, man — the girl sure knows how to make a statement. Last year, it was her relationship, rather than her outfit, that had us talking: Lili attended the event with Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse, conforming they were indeed a real-life couple. This year, while Cole was still by her side, it was her Salvatore Ferragamo ensemble that stole the show. The actress showed off her legs in a multi-layered, silk faille creation, which included a pair of mini shorts and a train that trailed behind her.

"I began my study of the gown's construction re-imagining the idea of camp and what that meant when translated to a modern sense of evening dressing," Creative Director Paul Andrew told us via email, also sharing a sketch of Lili's look. "Marrying feminine waves of dramatic color with masculine bespoke, tailored shorts spoke to both the evening's theme

and had an inherent sense of balance that is truly Ferragamo."

Amazingly, Lili's look was 100 percent hand sewn and took a total of 120 hours to construct. That hard work obviously paid off, as she looked stunning as she walked up those famous Met steps.

Lili completed her look with layered jeweled necklaces, silver heels, and an oversize floral hair accessory.