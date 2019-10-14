Lili Reinhart Shares Why She Only Writes Love Letters for Cole Sprouse

Image zoom Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Lili Reinhart doesn’t write poems for just anybody. There’s one specific person who gets that honor, and it’s none other than her beau and Riverdale costar Cole Sprouse.

“I write poems for Cole. But to be honest, I don’t really write them for anyone else. I think it’s a romantic thing. It can be quite intimate,” the Riverdale actress told InStyle at the Tiffany & Co. Men’s launch party in Los Angeles Friday night.

The 23-year-old actress, who has said she views writing as a form of therapy, penned a poem to Sprouse for his birthday on Instagram in August. Earlier this week, Reinhart announced that she’ll be releasing a poetry book called Swimming Lessons on May 5, 2020. On Wednesday, the book shot to the number one spot on Amazon’s new releases list for American Poetry. Reinhart said she found out about the news on Friday while she was on a plane and could not be more grateful to her fans.

“They don’t even know if I can write. They just put their faith in me, and I couldn’t ask for anything more. It’s very kind,” she said.

Reinhart described her book as a “work of fiction” that will touch upon falling in love, dealing with heartbreak, and coping with mental-health battles in the public eye.

For the event, the actress accessorized with plenty of jewelry from Tiffany & Co., saying that she was happy to support the “iconic brand” during her few days off from work. Tiffany Men’s, which debuted October 1, features men’s jewelry, watches, and home accessories.

Justin Theroux, Jeff Goldblum, Victor Cruz, Karrueche Tran, A$AP Ferg, Rowan Blanchard, Debby Ryan, and more also showed up to celebrate.

Theroux talked about his admiration for Tiffany & Co., sharing how happy he was about the brand creating a whole collection for men. When asked about his accessory aesthetic, Theroux said that simplicity is key, revealing that he typically reaches for watches and rings.

“It’s only a few pieces, but very consistent,” he added.

Like Theroux, Cruz said watches are his staple, as well as chains. The former football player was decked out in jewelry from Tiffany & Co., and called it “a timeless brand that just does great work.”

Inside the bash, Goldblum (who was wearing a sparkly pineapple brooch from the collection) treated party goers to a performance on the piano.

In addition to accessories like brooches, the Tiffany Men’s collection includes barware, home objects, and games, all available now for purchase.