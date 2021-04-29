This $31 Midi Dress Gets “Compliments All Day,” According to Amazon Shoppers
Each week, Amazon curates a list of trending fashion finds with tons of four- and five-star reviews into one customer-loved hub. The list includes everything from gold jewelry to versatile sandals to summer dresses. This week, a $31 spaghetti strap midi dress is one of the top-rated pieces that secured a spot on the list.
Available in seven solid colors and five prints, the tank midi dress is made from a soft and stretchy blend of rayon and spandex. It has adjustable spaghetti straps, a fabric ruffle around the torso, elastic around the waist, two side pockets, and two side slits. On most people, the hemline hits right around the mid-calf area, but tons of shoppers shared that you can tie a knot in the front for a shorter look.
The simple silhouette of this dress makes it versatile enough to wear for everything from a beach day, to a casual get-together, to a wedding. For a laid-back look, pair the summer dress with flat sandals or sneakers, a denim jacket, and a catch-all tote. To dress it up, you can wear the midi with heels, statement jewelry, and a clutch.
"I love this dress," one reviewer began. "I wore it for the first time yesterday and got compliments all day. It definitely is a flattering fit for girls with curves, but I think it would be great on most body types."
A second shopper added: "The material is even softer and more comfortable than I expected. The straps are adjustable which is a plus. The fit is super flattering and not clingy at all. I would recommend ordering your regular size in this dress."
Before "shot girl summer" officially begins, treat yourself to a new dress that you can wear for whatever plans come your way. Shop more colors of this Lilbetter midi dress on Amazon below.