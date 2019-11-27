Jessica Biel’s Perfectly Distressed Levi's Jeans Just Went on Sale for Black Friday

Image zoom Backgrid

Remember when ripped jeans first became a thing in the early aughts, you know, almost two full decades ago (here’s looking at you, Hollister)? While we’re not sure exactly when those made a comeback, we do know that, with the holidays around the corner, we’re thankful distressed jeans are once again a widespread denim staple. No longer must we forcefully laugh through relatives asking if we really bought our pants from the store like that during Thanksgiving dinner. Our moms might even have a few pairs, themselves.

Distressed jeans are a necessity in any wardrobe, so when Jessica Biel stepped out in the most perfect pair earlier this fall, we immediately put her Levi’s Wedgie Ripped Straight Leg Jeans on our wishlist. With just the right balance of a lived-in wash and thoughtfully placed distressing, they have that coveted vintage look from the first wear. After all, the hunt for actual vintage jeans is not for the faint of heart, and sometimes fashion requires us to cut some corners.

Lucky for us, Nordstrom has already slashed prices sitewide on some of our favorite pieces, including Jessica Biel’s Levi’s of choice. Marked down from their usual price of $98 to just $74, there’s never been a better time to add the straight leg fit to your denim catalog.

What’s more, the Levi’s Wedgie Ripped Straight Leg Jean is a fan-favorite among Nordstrom shoppers who love the style for its comfortable fit and ability to work with just about everything in your wardrobe. They’re a hero piece for standout looks or keeping it casual on a coffee run.

“Love these jeans and wear them ALL the time, perfect shape to wear with blazers, tees, sweaters or bodysuits. I personally like them with a higher ankle boot,” said one reviewer. “I'm sure it's reached the iconic Tiffany Pollard *Not You* point because of how I act like this is the sole pair of bottoms I own but IDC!”

You can shop the Jessica Biel-approved Levi’s at Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale and finally cross the hunt for the perfect lived-in vintage jeans off your to-do list.

Shop now: $74 (Originally $98); nordstrom.com