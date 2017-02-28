Every Fashion Blogger Will Want to Get Their Hands on These New Levi's Jeans

If Levi’s Wedgie jeans changed your life as they did ours, you’re going to flip for this new style. The brand just released the Wedgie Straight, and they’re the mom jeans you’re about to see all over Instagram.

The Wedgie Straight is a modern update on the best-selling style, with a straighter, more cropped leg, just like the pants you’re seeing on every fashion blogger. Like the original style, the high-rise style accentuates the waist and fits snug through the hips, highlighting your bum.

The jeans are finished with a button fly, so you’ll still get that vintage feel without spending hours in thrift stores trying to find a pair that fits just right.

The best part? The key to nailing your next street style Insta is under $100. The Wedgie Straight jeans come in two different washes, dark and light, and they’re available now for $98.

Get your credit cards ready ladies, because mom jeans aren’t going anywhere.