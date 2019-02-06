This Jacket Is Half Trucker, Half Teddy Coat — And Completely Amazing

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Some people are winter people, others are spring people, or summer people. Me, I’m like a spring person with a winter rising.

If I’m being completely honest, I actually find the whole idea of seasons abhorrent, but don’t @ me, I just didn’t really grow up with them. Now that I live in a region with the full four, I find myself most comfortable in the spaces between seasons — those transitional periods when you get to dabble in both, without fully committing.

The reason the late-February, mid-March spell is so appealing to me is, naturally, about fashion. I love the idea of a wintery, layered look just as much as I absolutely hate feeling cold. I’ve found my ride-or-die winter coat that protects me like a baby from the elements, but what about those snowy, dressed-down street style looks that dominate in fashion month — the fun winter looks? The season cusp is when I get to play winter dress-up without, as my mother would say, “freezing my tuchus off.”

RELATED: I Tried Canada Goose’s Approach Jacket and I’ll Never Buy Another Winter Coat Again

That season has one perfect choice of outerwear: the classic Levi’s sherpa jacket. Inside is a warm, fuzzy, curly, faux-shearling that’s exactly like the teddy coat I wore through December and January, and outside is the classic, roughed-up denim trucker jacket that’ll be all but surgically attached to me throughout spring.

I remember this shearling-lined jean jacket from photos of my dad actually looking cool in the ‘80s, and its re-emergence in 2019 feels just right. The boyish, dressed down style provides a measured downtown cool atop any imaginable look — from the white jeans-white boots outfits I gravitate towards daily, to the long-sleeved, printed dresses I won’t wait ‘til spring to wear.

VIDEO: Right Now: We've Figured Out Meghan Markle's Official Maternity Wear Formula

This (demi) season, Levi’s went even further with its sherpa jacket, releasing the style in a super-wide array of color and fabric options. The Ex-Boyfriend Faux Fur Lined Denim Jacket is the truest in form to its earliest sherpa, and the Oversize Faux Shearling Lined Trucker Jacket is bang-on if you want the stole-it-from-my-boyfriend look. This incredible Fur-Trimmed Oversize Trucker Jacket is the distressed denim-meets-faux fur outerwear of your dreams.

Outside of denim, the Faux Shearling Collar Bomber Jacket is basically the black, faux-suede version, and this Suede Trucker Jacket is like the ultra-luxurious, real suede version. This All Over Sherpa Trucker Jacket is straight-up teddy, but in a trucker body, and this Corduroy Cropped Trucker Jacket in ‘Vintage Spanish Tobacco’ is giving us serious eyes.

Personally, I’m living between the classic sherpa and the faux shearling these days, but I’m already eying this Patchwork Teddy Trucker Jacket for my second favorite demi-season: the fall-winter cusp.

Image zoom Nordstrom

To buy: $128; nordstrom.com