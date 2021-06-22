The Most Hated Jeans on the Internet Are Now Just $33 for Prime Day - and They're Selling Fast

Gen Z vs. Amazon shoppers.
By Tara Gonzalez
Jun 22, 2021 @ 3:45 pm
By now, almost everyone knows that much like water and oil, Gen Z and skinny jeans don't mix - or match or anything of the sort. TikTok hates skinny jeans passionately, but the denim style is clearly not going anywhere. If anything, we may be seeing more of it soon, as a surge of purchases were made on one specific pair this Prime Day.

Levi's denim went on sale this past weekend in an early Prime Day deal, and on Saturday, the brand's high-rise skinny jeans even became a top-selling product. They are currently in stock, miraculously, and still only $33 - which for an iconic denim brand like Levi's, feels pretty noteworthy. 

6 Levi's Skinny Jeans on Sale for Prime Day

If you're into skinny jeans, you're in luck: Levi's not only makes the largest range in the business, but nearly all of them are on sale right now, too, and you'd be hard pressed to find a pair over $50. There's the now-$35 classic mid-rise skinny for those who are over high-rise but not ready for the low-rise comeback. If you prefer an extremely flattering cut, there's the shaping skinny for around $42. And if you really want to stir the pot with the younger generation, consider the super skinny jean that's also only $42.

And if you're ready to set fire to your skinny jeans (metaphorically, of course) Prime Day has plenty of choices for you as well. Basically all of Levi's most famous styles are majorly marked down, and best of all, not sold out (yet). There's a pair of boyfriend jeans that are better than a boyfriend for $35 and the Bella Hadid-loved ribcage jeans for $42. If you like a wide-leg cut, the straight ankle jeans are perfect. As for the classic straight jeans, they will never not be a timeless essential-  and now, they're discounted to $36.

Other Prime Day Denim Deals on Levi's Jeans

Moral of the story is: Whether you like to get angry and argue about jean silhouettes or simply don't care at all - or you're somewhere in between as a passive observer - there's a pair of Levi's jeans under $50 for you this Amazon Prime Day. We've compiled a list of both skinny and non-skinny jean deals, so all you have to do is decide if you want to stand with or against Gen Z. Or maybe you want to stir the pot and do both! Regardless, shop the best Prime Day discounts on Levi's denim, here.

