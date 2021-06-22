The Most Hated Jeans on the Internet Are Now Just $33 for Prime Day - and They're Selling Fast
By now, almost everyone knows that much like water and oil, Gen Z and skinny jeans don't mix - or match or anything of the sort. TikTok hates skinny jeans passionately, but the denim style is clearly not going anywhere. If anything, we may be seeing more of it soon, as a surge of purchases were made on one specific pair this Prime Day.
Levi's denim went on sale this past weekend in an early Prime Day deal, and on Saturday, the brand's high-rise skinny jeans even became a top-selling product. They are currently in stock, miraculously, and still only $33 - which for an iconic denim brand like Levi's, feels pretty noteworthy.
6 Levi's Skinny Jeans on Sale for Prime Day
- Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans, $33 (Originally $70)
- Levi's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans, $42 (Originally $60)
- Levi's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans, $36 (Originally $60)
- Levi's 720 High Rise Super Skinny Jeans, $42 (Originally $70)
- Levi's 731 High Rise Ankle Jeans, $42 (Originally $70)
- Levi's Classic Mid Rise Skinny Jeans, $35 (Originally $60)
If you're into skinny jeans, you're in luck: Levi's not only makes the largest range in the business, but nearly all of them are on sale right now, too, and you'd be hard pressed to find a pair over $50. There's the now-$35 classic mid-rise skinny for those who are over high-rise but not ready for the low-rise comeback. If you prefer an extremely flattering cut, there's the shaping skinny for around $42. And if you really want to stir the pot with the younger generation, consider the super skinny jean that's also only $42.
And if you're ready to set fire to your skinny jeans (metaphorically, of course) Prime Day has plenty of choices for you as well. Basically all of Levi's most famous styles are majorly marked down, and best of all, not sold out (yet). There's a pair of boyfriend jeans that are better than a boyfriend for $35 and the Bella Hadid-loved ribcage jeans for $42. If you like a wide-leg cut, the straight ankle jeans are perfect. As for the classic straight jeans, they will never not be a timeless essential- and now, they're discounted to $36.
Other Prime Day Denim Deals on Levi's Jeans
- Levi's Classic Straight Jeans, $36 (Originally $60)
- Levi's New Boyfriend Jeans, $36 (Originally $60)
- Levi's Straight 505 Jeans, $35 (Originally $50)
- Levi's Classic Bootcut Jeans, $35 (Originally $60)
- Levi's High Waisted Straight Jeans, $42 (Originally $70)
- Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, $42 (Originally $53)
Moral of the story is: Whether you like to get angry and argue about jean silhouettes or simply don't care at all - or you're somewhere in between as a passive observer - there's a pair of Levi's jeans under $50 for you this Amazon Prime Day. We've compiled a list of both skinny and non-skinny jean deals, so all you have to do is decide if you want to stand with or against Gen Z. Or maybe you want to stir the pot and do both! Regardless, shop the best Prime Day discounts on Levi's denim, here.
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals:
- Believe It or Not, Amazon Prime Day Includes Thousands of Products From Small Businesses
- According to Amazon Shoppers, This "Magic in a Bottle" Oil Heals Scars in Days
- Supermodels Keep Wearing This Affordable Denim Brand, and It's Under $100 for Prime Members Only