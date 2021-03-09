These Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber-Approved Denim Shorts Are on Sale for $40 at Amazon
In the world of warm-weather dressing, finding a pair of well-fitting denim shorts can feel like an impossible task. From varying lengths and rises to a wide range of washes, there are so many factors to consider when searching for the perfect pair. Luckily, Amazon shoppers and celebs alike have fallen in love with the Levi's 501 Denim Shorts, and you can snag them on sale for $40.
Just a couple weeks ago, Kylie Jenner wore a pair of Levi's 501 shorts at the Beverly Hills Hotel. And last summer, celebs like Nina Dobrev, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner were all spotted in the popular cutoffs. If these affordable shorts have won over the hearts of so many A-listers, then we're pretty confident you'll love them, too.
Available in 13 washes and sizes 24 through 34, the best-selling Levi's 501 high-rise shorts sit right above the waist and are fitted through the hips and thighs. They have a button fly and a raw hemline, and a few of the washes have rips and distressing in the fabric.
"I love these shorts," one reviewer wrote. "I have been on a hunt for the perfect pair of distressed denim shorts for at least five years. These check all of the boxes! Distressed but not destroyed, perfect length, perfect wash, high waisted but not too much. I'm so glad I got these!"
A second shopper added, "These are so cute! And for the price especially for Levi's, where they run upwards of $100 on some websites, they're seriously worth it. They flatter me in all the right places and just look really great. I love the high waist. Buy these, here's your sign."
With a long list of famous fans and nearly 3,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, these shorts likely won't stay in stock for long at such a low price. Spring and summer will be here before you know it, so shop the Levi's 501 Denim Shorts on Amazon below.