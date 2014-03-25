Let Your Inner Designer Out

Mar 25, 2014 @ 4:49 pm
Loom Décor
Loom Décor
loomdecor.com
Design your own pouf (and curtains and bedding too), choosing from more than 100 fabrics. It’ll be stitched and shipped to your door within three weeks; an 18-inch throw pillow comes in at a very competitive $70.
Minted
Minted
minted.com
The new offering from the people who brought you adorable, customizable stationery now lets you personalize artist-submitted designs and images with your own text and color, starting at $39 for a framed 8" x 10" print.
Spoonflower
spoonflower.com
This is the spot to design, print, and buy your very own fabric, wallpaper, decals, or gift wrap. Enter your images or graphics in weekly contests. Winners are picked by users, and their creations are sold on the site.
