Let the Insiders Plan Your Evenings Out

Mar 25, 2014 @ 4:48 pm
Best of Web Batch 5
Find.Eat.Drink
Free; available on iTunes and findeatdrink.com.
This e-concierge pulls its where-to-eat and what-to-do tips from the star chefs and bartenders who live for this stuff. It includes fan faves like wd-50 and Alder’s Wylie Dufresne and Momofuku’s David Chang as well as local luminaries who know the best out-of-the-way joints in dozens of places worldwide, from Brooklyn to Sydney.
