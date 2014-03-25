Let the Insiders Plan Your Evenings Out

Free; available on iTunes and findeatdrink.com. This e-concierge pulls its where-to-eat and what-to-do tips from the star chefs and bartenders who live for this stuff. It includes fan faves like wd-50 and Alder’s Wylie Dufresne and Momofuku’s David Chang as well as local luminaries who know the best out-of-the-way joints in dozens of places worldwide, from Brooklyn to Sydney.
Find.Eat.Drink
