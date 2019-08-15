Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend, Camila Morrone, Is Now a Fashion Designer

Image zoom Zoey Grossman/Courtesy

We always feel a bit torn mentioning that Camila Morrone is dating famed actor Leonardo DiCaprio, While we enjoy seeing photos of him being her Instagram boyfriend, the 22-year-old has quite the impressive resume of her own. She's an actress, a former model, and, now, Morrone is making sure we're well-dressed for fall and winter, designing some dreamy sweaters in collaboration with Naked Cashmere.

The capsule collection, which drops on Sept. 5, includes everything we could ever want for the cold, cozy days we'll likely spend inside, and even has stuff that will work for the office. A few must-haves on our list? The long duster sweater, a simple turtleneck, and even pairs of joggers that seem just as versatile as jeans. Everything comes in multiple neutral colors, retails from $85 to $595, and will no doubt complement a warm cup of coffee — maybe even a pumpkin spice latte.

