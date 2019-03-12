This Work-Perfect Dress Is Only $45 at Nordstrom Right Now

Image zoom Extrapetite.com

The perfect dress is something that simplifies your morning routine — you know it’s exactly what you want to wear when you wake up, and it looks great every time. But does this white whale exist? Nordstrom reviewers think they’ve found it.

The Leith Ruched Body-Con Tank Dress has 2,800 near-perfect reviews from shoppers who say they love the cut so much, they’ve bought it in multiple colors. The sleeveless, jersey-knit dress features a rounded neckline, tulip hemline, and gathered ruching on one side that skims over and smoothes your middle.

Available in sizes XXS to XXL, 1X to 4X, and in nine gorgeous, heathered colors, impressed buyers can’t stop commenting on how good they look in this dress. “This dress is so flattering, I now own it in three colors (two in the tank dress, and one in the long sleeve version),” says one reviewer. “The dress will be very easy to wear dressed up with a jacket and heels, or dressed down with flats for a more casual look. I highly recommend!”

“I own every color!” says another reviewer. “Super cute and comfy dress. I love the fit and I can dress it up it down. I definitely see why it's so popular.”

The best part? This already affordable everyday dress is on sale right now for 20 percent off. Usually priced at $56, you can get it today for just $45, right in time for a spring wardrobe overhaul.

Shop the widely flattering dress from Nordstrom.com on sale for just $45.

To buy: $45 (Originally $56); nordstrom.com