Finally, 15 Leather (and Faux!) Jackets That Aren't Boring

The easiest way to earn a few extra cool points after getting dressed in the morning: add a leather jacket. Unfortunately, the tried-and-true piece has been replicated by so many brands that sometimes we find ourselves yawning over the closet staple. Don't they all just look the same? DO NOT give up.

Instead, opt for the essential in unexpected silhouettes that look like they're from another decade or one with eye-catching embellishments that deserve to be featured on Instagram. Not into the standard black? Colored leather (faux and real) is trending NOW. Ahead, you'll find ten options that are guaranteed to stand out in a sea of plain black leather jackets.

