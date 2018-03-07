Finally, 15 Leather (and Faux!) Jackets That Aren't Boring

Getty Images; Courtesy
Alexis Bennett (text) and Lashauna Williams (market)
Mar 07, 2018 @ 12:30 pm

The easiest way to earn a few extra cool points after getting dressed in the morning: add a leather jacket. Unfortunately, the tried-and-true piece has been replicated by so many brands that sometimes we find ourselves yawning over the closet staple. Don't they all just look the same? DO NOT give up.

Instead, opt for the essential in unexpected silhouettes that look like they're from another decade or one with eye-catching embellishments that deserve to be featured on Instagram. Not into the standard black? Colored leather (faux and real) is trending NOW. Ahead, you'll find ten options that are guaranteed to stand out in a sea of plain black leather jackets.

1 of 14

W118 by Walter Baker

We love the collar and off-to-the-side zipper on this brown leather jacket.

$312 (originally $695) SHOP NOW
2 of 14

Joe Browns

The colorway on this jacket is everything. The faded leather makes it appear denim-like and extremely cool.

$298 SHOP NOW
3 of 14

Nour Hammour

Fringe? Yes, please!

$1,840 SHOP NOW
4 of 14

Marissa Webb

The rich brown color and relaxed fit of this leather jacket make it stand out from the traditional moto style.

$800 SHOP NOW
5 of 14

J Brand

For those that want to dip into new leather jacket territory but still love the iconic look of a classic leather jacket, this is your best bet.

$489 (originally $1,088) SHOP NOW
6 of 14

Ganni

IT'S SHINY!

$350 SHOP NOW
7 of 14

Just Cavalli

The snakeskin pattern says it all: I'm more than a boring leather jacket!

$505 (originally $1,365) SHOP NOW
8 of 14

Thalia Sodi

The relaxed fit of this jacket makes it a perfect layering piece.

$60 (originally $80) SHOP NOW
9 of 14

Boohoo

Florals. For Spring. On Leather. Groundbreaking.

$30 (originally $60) SHOP NOW
10 of 14

Dressbarn

We love that this classic fit took an unlikely turn by appearing in melon.

$59 SHOP NOW
11 of 14

PrettyLittleThing

The more embellishment the better!

$60 SHOP NOW
12 of 14

Marc by Marc Jacobs

This faded print makes the moto jacket look ten times more badass than it already is.

$359 (originally $1,198) SHOP NOW
13 of 14

House of CB

Ready for a change? A leather in pink is a good way to start.

$209 SHOP NOW
14 of 14

Scanlan Theodore

This black bomber has the appeal of a sweatshirt with the sleekness of a leather jacket.
$950 SHOP NOW

