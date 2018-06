1 of 6 MCV (4)

WHY WE LOVE IT

Though it's easy to play toughie, skins boast a newfound suppleness that gives you versatility. Treated more like a fabric than ever before, leather appears feminine, even practical, and wearable by all.



HOW TO WEAR IT

In a full skirt, leather is supremely ladylike. As a blazer it's at home in an office. But whether you desire T-shirt casual or a major statement coat, go for a neutral or rich—not bright—color.



Photos: (left to right) Yves Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Proenza Schouler, Balmain