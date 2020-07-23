This Famous Sunglass Brand Goes Viral Every Year, and Now It’s on Sale

Five years ago, I set several alarms on my phone for a pair of $80 sunglasses. I proceeded to add myself to a handful of “notify me when back in stock” lists for it at every retailer known to woman. I even considered buying a used pair on a resale site for nearly a hundred dollars more. Obviously, like most fashion decisions that keep me up at night, Rihanna was to blame.
When her former stylist, Adam Selman, created a collection of sunglasses with Australian brand Le Specs, a pair known as The Last Lolita briefly went viral. Rihanna wore the sunglasses. Gigi Hadid wore them. Beyoncé wore them. It should go without saying they sold out immediately and stayed that way for months. It was impossible to get a pair because just when you thought you’d forgotten about the sunglasses, another celebrity would wear them, and you’d suddenly remember you needed them. Oh wait, just me? (It was definitely not just me.)
To this day, I still think they’re the most affordable It items ever, which probably played a role in their fame. At some point, I was able to buy pairs in both black and red, and I still love to wear them all these years later. It gives me solace knowing that there is a slight chance that when I wear them, somewhere in the world, Rihanna might be wearing them too.
Now, those same sunglasses aren’t just readily available. They’re actually on sale, as are several other pairs from later Adam Selman collections. Actually, so many pairs of Le Specs sunglasses are majorly discounted right now, including some pairs recently worn by Sophie Turner.
It’s a little bit hard for things to go viral this year when summer 2020 is basically cancelled, but everyone still needs a pair of sunglasses for a walk down the block. And if I had to put bets on another pair going viral, it would definitely be by Le Specs. Let’s just maybe not tell Rihanna about them until we’ve already bought them.
Shop the famous sunglasses brand on sale at Amazon and Nordstrom below.
Shop now: $48 (Originally $119); nordstrom.com
Shop now: $54 (Originally $89); nordstrom.com
Shop now: $56 (Originally $79); amazon.com
Shop now: $49 (Originally $69); amazon.com
Shop now: $70 (Originally $79); amazon.com
Shop now: $53 (Originally $89); nordstrom.com
Shop now: $81 (Originally $89); nordstrom.com
Shop now: $42 (Originally $69); nordstrom.com
Shop now: $57 (Originally $59); amazon.com
Shop now: $66 (Originally $69); amazon.com
Shop now: $56 (Originally $59); amazon.com
Shop now: $61 (Originally $69); amazon.com