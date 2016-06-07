Lauren Conrad Wears Never-Before-Seen Designs from Her Kohl's Collection to the 2016 CFDA Awards

Celebrities and designers flocked to the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday evening to celebrate the best of the best in design at this year's CFDA Fashion Awards. And everyone brought their fashion A-game. There were sparkly pinstriped suits, bunny heels, and a whole lot of twinning. Lauren Conrad was among those to up the style quotient, and she did it by wearing pieces she personally created. Now, it's not unusual for designers to wear their own designs, but what's remarkable was that hers were not only from her insanely affordable LC Lauren Conrad line for Kohl's, but they served as a preview to her next season's collection.

Yes, that's right. Her slinky rose dust slip dress and sharp oversize tuxedo jacket are from her second runway Kohl's collection, which is set to debut this fall.

"I am so honored to attend the CFDAs and be among designers I have admired for many years. It is incredibly exciting to be here and to feel the energy of so many creative people," Conrad said. "As a designer, I thought tonight would be the perfect time to share a preview of what’s to come in my second runway collection for Kohl’s. The dress I’m wearing is inspired by one that will appear in the runway collection this fall where you’ll see my favorite styles and silhouettes combined into romantic, chic pieces with a vintage feel."

RELATED: See All the Best Looks from the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards

And she wasn't the only one to wear a brand that's as prevalent across the U.S. as Kohl's. Jamie Chung stunned on the red carpet in a sexy Banana Republic design that boasted a bright fuchsia-persimmon color palette and central plunging cut-out that ran along her sternum.

Clint Spaulding/Getty

Now that we think about it, we shouldn't be this shocked. She is the face of the brand's summer 2016 ad campaign, after all. But still. That's Banana Republic?! What a pleasant (and stylish!) surprise. And wait for it—the dress will be available for purchase for $498 in limited quantities at select Banana Republic stores starting in August.