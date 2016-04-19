12 Perfect Songs for a Lazy Summer Afternoon—and the Tech Accessories to Listen to Them On

Getty Images
Claire Stern
Apr 19, 2016 @ 6:45 pm

It's hard to believe, but summer is just around the corner. If you're the type of person who enjoys gallivanting in the sun, lounging on a beach chair, or hanging by the pool for hours on end, rosé in hand, there's no better time to kick back and listen to some decidedly chill tunes. And that's precisely why we asked Spotify trends expert Shanon Cook for her top 12 lazy Sunday tracks. Tune in below, and scroll down to shop five music gadgets that'll heighten your listening experience.

1 of 5 Courtesy

SKULLCANDY HESH 2 WIRELESS HEADPHONES

Make sure to pack these high-tech headphones on your next flight. Not only does the rechargeable battery last for 15 hours—the cushy ear pads ensure you'll remain comfortable the whole time. 

available at Amazon $100
2 of 5 Courtesy

BOOMCLOUD 360 BOOMSTICK

Plug this handy tool into your phone or ear buds and enjoy a throbbing bass and clear-as-day sound definition.

available at Amazon $99
3 of 5 Courtesy

AMAZON TAP SPEAKER

This voice-enabled speaker is like your new musically-inclined BFF. Just tap the mic button and request music orally from Prime Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, or your own phone or tablet, without sacrificing your spot on the hammock.

available at Amazon $112
4 of 5 Courtesy

RIVA WATER-RESISTANT BLUETOOTH SPEAKER

Ideal for pool parties, RIVA's wireless bluetooth speaker provides 13 hours of playing time, and its water resistant design renders it safe from impromptu splashing. 

available at Amazon $249
5 of 5 Courtesy

BELKIN HEADPHONE SPLITTER

Hitting the park with a friend? Throw this splitter into your handbag so you can stream the same Spotify playlist in tandem. 

available at Amazon $15

