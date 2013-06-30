In Stores Today: Lauren Bush Lauren's FEED Collection for Target

Lauren Bush Lauren's FEED collaboration with Target is officially in stores! The extensive line, which boasts clothing and kitchen essentials among many other items, combines a classic feel with a charitable touch. Each item is stamped with a number, which indicates the amount of meals FEED USA is able to donate once the piece is purchased. "Our goal is to donate ten million meals," Lauren told us at the launch party. "Hopefully, it empowers consumers to know that they're making a meaningful impact." In addition to the great cause the products support, the red, white, and blue color palette is perfect for any Fourth of July festivities you'll be attending. "The overall theme and design inspiration was modern Americana, so we wanted to reflect materials that felt very American," she added. Click through our gallery to see some of the offerings, and shop the full lineup at Target stores and target.com today.