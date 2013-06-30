In Stores Today: Lauren Bush Lauren's FEED Collection for Target

Courtesy Alex Reside/InStyle.com (3)
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jun 30, 2013 @ 10:00 am

Lauren Bush Lauren's FEED collaboration with Target is officially in stores! The extensive line, which boasts clothing and kitchen essentials among many other items, combines a classic feel with a charitable touch. Each item is stamped with a number, which indicates the amount of meals FEED USA is able to donate once the piece is purchased. "Our goal is to donate ten million meals," Lauren told us at the launch party. "Hopefully, it empowers consumers to know that they're making a meaningful impact." In addition to the great cause the products support, the red, white, and blue color palette is perfect for any Fourth of July festivities you'll be attending. "The overall theme and design inspiration was modern Americana, so we wanted to reflect materials that felt very American," she added. Click through our gallery to see some of the offerings, and shop the full lineup at Target stores and target.com today.

1 of 11 Alex Reside/InStyle.com

The View

What a treat! Over 500 guests attended the FEED for Target launch event—including Lea Michele, Sophia Bush, Karlie Kloss, and host Lauren Bush Lauren—which boasted a panoramic view of the Brooklyn Bridge and Manhattan.
Advertisement
2 of 11 Alex Reside/InStyle.com

The Setting

Held in the old Tobacco Warehouse at Brooklyn Bridge Park, 500 guests enjoyed the open-air venue, and got a sneak preview of the soon-to-be-released FEED USA products.
3 of 11 Alex Reside/InStyle.com

Strength in Numbers

The number stamped on each item indicates how many meals FEED will donate. "Our goal is to donate 10 million meals," said Lauren. "Hopefully, it really empowers consumers to know that they a meaningful impact."
Advertisement
4 of 11 Alex Reside/InStyle.com

The Table Setting

To tie in with the "modern Americana" theme of the collection, country-inspired settings decked out the tables, right down to the Mason Jar glasses.
Advertisement
5 of 11 Alex Reside/InStyle.com

Bag It Up

"The whole FEED USA collection for Target is 50 pieces," said Lauren. "We have a wide variety of products-polos, playing cards, a lunch bag for school, and even a stationery set." Find it at target.com starting June 30.
Advertisement
6 of 11 Alex Reside/InStyle.com

Home Matters

Gingham-printed ceramics, pie pans, and even kitchen towels are included among the home range. "For us to do things in home or cookware, it's all new-and this isn't even everything!" she said.
Advertisement
7 of 11 Alex Reside/InStyle.com

American Feel

In addition to the patriotic color palette, Lauren also chose materials that had the quintessential American feel. "I wanted everything to look and feel very classically American, very wholesome, and very summery," she said.
Advertisement
8 of 11 Alex Reside/InStyle.com

Linen Fresh

Blankets, towels, and fresh-scented candles also adorned the home section. "We made these beautiful candles that are scented like linen," said Lauren. "We have done a candle once before, but never a linen-scented one."
Advertisement
9 of 11 Alex Reside/InStyle.com

City-Perfect Bikes

Form and function? You can't go wrong! Included in the line are red and blue fold-up bikes, which provide 320 meals. "They're convenient for city living," Lauren added.
Advertisement
10 of 11 Alex Reside/InStyle.com

Double-Duty Kitchenware

"These oversize mugs are great," Lauren told us. "They're so versatile-it's like your cereal bowl, or a really large cup of coffee!"
Advertisement
11 of 11 Alex Reside/InStyle.com

Playing Favorites

"I really love these glasses," she said. "It's really hard to say what my favorite piece is, though. I was so involved in the collection, and looking at everything, I know the whole evolution of how we got to the finished product!"

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!